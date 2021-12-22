Best Buy’s 80-Year-Old Founder Now Owns This Caribbean Resort￼



By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 22, 2021: Best Buy founder, Richard “Dick” Michael Schulze, 80, is now the owner of a Caribbean resort.

Schulze bought Aurora Anguilla, during the pandemic and reopened it this month after a remodeling, according to the Star Tribune.

The 180-room luxury resort needed some sprucing up after being damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. It was built two decades ago by Leandro Rizzuto, founder of Conair Corp. and the Cuisinart brand.

Schulze did that and rebranded Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, including a hydroponic farm, a solar array and a desalination plant rebuilt. The resort also brought in a renowned chef and changed up the menus. The new restaurant at the golf course — a steakhouse — was named “D Richards” after Schulze.

The golf course, which is also being reconstructed and expanded, will open in phases in the first half of next year.

Rooms start around $750 a night, suites around $1,000, villas around $3,000 and private residences around $4,600.

Schulze is also planning to get started on a waterpark next year, which will include a lazy river and giant water slides. He also wants to add courts for sand volleyball, pickleball, tennis, basketball and bocce ball.

He hopes the resort will be so popular that it will need more rooms and with more than 300 acres, there is plenty of space to expand.

Schulze’s net worth is put at US$4.6 billion by Forbes. was born and raised in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he attended Central High School. He subsequently spent time in the U.S. Air Force with the Minnesota Air National Guard. After the Air Force, he worked as a consumer electronics salesman before opening an audio equipment store named Sound of Music in Saint Paul. He has an honorary degree from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul.