Beyoncé Says ‘Renaissance’ Album Is A “Beautiful Journey of Exploration”

Beyoncé on Thursday revealed the cover art and intention behind her eighth studio album, Renaissance.

The singer shared a photo her herself in symbolic silver jewelry adorning her body while sitting atop an illuminated crystal horse sculpture. The cover photo was shot by Carlijn Jacobs and featured Beyoncé with a classical makeup look as her piercing eyes stare forward.

She shared a message to her millions of fans ahead of the album to be released exactly one month from now.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote alongside the art.

Beyoncé also outlined her intentions behind the music and how she expected the project to be received.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She added that she hopes the record inspires listeners to relax and release their tension.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

So far, she has released one track- “Break My Soul,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

The house music track has inspired fans with its upbeat rhythm, and it appears that the ‘Lemonade’ singer could be dropping more music soon. Fans have speculated that the 16-track album could be released in parts. The singer has not dropped another track yet, but her post is symbolic of June 29, just a month away from July 29, when the entire project is set to be released.

A tracklist for Beyonce’s new album Renaissance is not yet available and it’s unclear if her husband Jay-Z will make an appearance. Chris Brown also recently reveal that she would be his dream collaboration and calls her the greatest of all time.