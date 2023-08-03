Beyonce’s Mother Tina Downplays Singer Shading Lizzo & Eryka Badu

Beyoncé is a just queen, and it seems that she might have reacted to the drama started by Erykah Badu over her top hat style and Lizzo’s lawsuit by her dancers alleging mistreatment from the singer.

The singer performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night and during her Madonna “Vogue” remix, where she pays homage to 29 iconic Black women who paved the way in music for her. It appears that when Erykah Badu and Lizzo’s name came up, it was quickly rushed, unlike the other names.

Among those named in the song are Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Diana Ross, and Aretha Franklin Rihanna. Grace Jones, Lauryn Hill, and many others.

However, unlike everyone else, Erykah Badu’s name was cropped to just “Badu,” and instead of being played on the speaker, she says the name four times while Lizzo’s name was skipped over quickly as the other names were paused. Fans online felt that Beyoncé was being shady to Badu and Lizzo, given the current drama surrounding them.

The shady moment appeared to come after Badu seemingly accused Beyoncé of copying her style by stealing her top hat look. Following one of Beyoncé’s performances over the weekend, Badu posted an image on her Instagram Story wearing a similar hat where she wrote, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

As for Lizzo, the singer is under following a lawsuit filed on Tuesday where her former dancers accused her of being fat phobic and making their work environment hostile with several practices that included religious and even racial discrimination.

The dancers alleged that the working conditions were so bad that they were expected to work for 12 hours and no breaks, causing one of them to soil herself during a 12-hour rehearsal.

Lizzo has not responded to the allegations, although she did boast about her dancers being fired in the hit single “Rumours.”

Beyoncé previously showed love to Lizzo when she displayed her name on the screen during her ongoing tour, with Lizzo sharing that it caused her to cry as she remembered herself as a baby.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles has since reacted to the speculations that the singer is shading Lizzo and Eryka Badu. “She also didn’t say her own sister’s name, y’all should really stop,” Ms. Tina wrote in a comment.

