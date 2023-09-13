Bi-lateral Training Courses – Chinese Martial Arts and Bamboo Development

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to participate in the named training programmes sponsored by the Government of Grenada and Government of China.

1. Bamboo Development for Grenada – November 5 to 21, 2023 in Grenada

Participants will be provided with sound knowledge in the identification of bamboo species and breeding, the high value-added processing and utilization of bamboo to replace plastic as well as production techniques for furniture and other building materials.

2. Chinese Martial Arts – October 10 to 30, 2023 in China

The aim is to enable participants to master the style, characteristics, and skills of Chinese martial arts, and to master the training methods of Taiji Boxing of Chen Style and Shaolin martial arts classic routines.

Applicants must be below the age of forty-five (45) and in good health as certified by a medical practitioner.

The courses are fully sponsored. Sponsorship overseas includes accommodation, round trip air ticket and a stipend. However, successful applicants must cover all incidentals associated with their travel.

Completed and fully endorsed application package must be submitted to the Department of Public Administration (DPA) on email at [email protected].