Biden administration authorizes $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt despite human rights concerns

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington (CNN)The Biden administration has authorized more than $2 billion in arms sales to Egypt despite ongoing concerns about Cairo’s human rights record.

The approval of the sale of military aircraft and air defense radar systems, announced by the State Department on Tuesday, comes days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken must determine whether to release a tranche of military aid that was put on hold in September over human rights concerns.

According to the announcement from the State Department, the administration formally notified Congress of the intended sales of 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and related equipment for $2.2 billion and three SPS-48 Land Based Radar and related equipment for $355 million.

The State Department said the proposed sales “will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.”

In September, the administration released $170 million in military aid to Egypt but put another $130 million on hold , conditioned on Egypt dropping prosecutions and charges against human rights activists and organizations.

Read More