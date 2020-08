Roman Catholic Bishop Clyde Harvey has acknowledged that there is a serious breakdown in the Grenadian society especially with the youth. Speaking on a programme on the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN), the head of the Roman Catholic community on the island said that urgent steps must be taken to engage…

Opposition Leader Tobias Clement is getting closer to announcing the formation of his own political party. According to well-placed sources the tentative name for the new organisation is the United People’s Party (UPP). A source who spoke on condition that he was not named said that Clement has been meeting…