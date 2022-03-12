Bismack Biyombo to donate full NBA salary from this season to build hospital in DR Congo and honor late father

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Bismack Biyombo will donate his NBA seasonal salary to build a hospital in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and honor his late father, the Phoenix Suns star said Friday.

The 29-year-old returned to the NBA in January, signing a contract for the duration of the season with the Suns having not played since the close of the 2020-21 campaign last fall. According to the Spotrac website, Biyombo’s contract with the Suns is worth $1.3 million.

Biyombo had been a free agent after leaving the Charlotte Hornets but took time away from the sport to care, and then grieve, for his father Francis.

Now back on the court, Biyombo’s sole mission is to dedicate his season to his father’s memory — channeled through his performances and the efforts of his Bismack Biyombo Foundation.

“I think once my Dad passed, the love of the game kind of fell a little bit because he was my everything — my friend, my business partner, my mentor and everything,” Biyombo said in a video posted to the foundation’s Youtube channel.

“I wanted to make this year about my Dad because my Dad spent most of his life making his life about me, my brothers, my sisters and servicing people.”

