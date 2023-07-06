Blue Diamond Resorts’ Innovative Digital Strategy Propels Remarkable Milestone

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Tues. July 18, 2023: In a momentous digital milestone, Blue Diamond Resorts has achieved an extraordinary feat, reaching an audience of over 1.5 million across its diverse social media channels. This outstanding accomplishment highlights the dedication, creativity, and strategic approach of the company’s team, who have played a pivotal role in engaging the audience.

With a strong presence on popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, Blue Diamond Resorts has successfully connected with travelers, partners, and travel professionals worldwide. Through captivating and inspirational content, the company showcases the beauty and luxury of its renowned brands, including Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Lido Resorts, Starfish Resorts, and Memories Resorts & Spa.

Notably, the hotel management company has embraced the latest digital marketing trends, expanding its reach on innovative platforms like TikTok (@RoyaltonResorts and @Planethollywoodresorts), where its videos have garnered up to an impressive 2 million views, capturing the attention of a global audience. By employing an innovative and authentic approach, the brand not only presents the extraordinary experiences that discerning travelers can anticipate in its sought-after destinations but also highlights the exceptional service and genuine atmosphere fostered by its dedicated staff. This distinguished approach has had a profound impact, engaging and inspiring the audience on a deeper level beyond numerical metrics.

These accomplishments follow one of the company’s most recent announcement about how they are upgrading the experience in their Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ rooms categories, where guests’ feedback was the main driver to enhance and revamp the experience.

As the company celebrates this significant milestone, Blue Diamond Resorts invites everyone to join them on this incredible journey, as they continue to connect with individuals across the globe. By being part of the vibrant community, followers can anticipate access to the latest updates, mesmerizing visuals, and captivating stories that showcase the company’s dedication to luxury and excellence.

For more information visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

