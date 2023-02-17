Blueface Fires Back At Chris Brown Over Rihanna Beating & Chrisean Comparison

Blueface says it’s all love and that he caught a “stray bullet” this morning from Chris Brown, who mentioned him in a lengthy rant while addressing criticisms from Kiely Williams.

Chris Brown expressed his frustration at the likes of Williams and others who were bashing him over his collaboration with Chloe Bailey due to his past domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Breezy blasted his critics for liking and watching shows like Zeus Crazy In Love starring Chrisean Rock and Blueface, who are often seen beating and abusing each other while continuing to bash him over an incident that occurred more than ten years ago.

Blueface, however, responded to Breezy, noting that he understood how he felt but still urged that he (Blueface) had nothing to do with how people perceived Breezy despite his own problems with Chrisean Rock.

“Look, I understand the frustration you feel for me being in the situation and I’m not even gonna trip on you but the message you trying to send is way off. I get it, b*tch hit me, it’s funny I hit her back… that would be the most irritating thing ever,” he said.

He continued, “But you gotta play the cards you was dealt. You want some ‘but they did it too why didn’t you guys tell them anything’ type sh*t but it’s like bro life don’t work like that. If we all go do crime together, we won’t all get the same time… You want some: ‘ judge, you gonna give me the most time but they did it too, like judge sentence them,” Blueface mockingly said.

Chris Brown also responded to Blueface writing on his Instagram Story, “Yeah aight.”

Blueface also quickly clarified that he was cool with Breezy.

“The truth could never be a dis[.] I fw @chrisbrownofficial met cuz he’s just as player as me it’s all love but I got hit with a stray this morning,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Brown expressed frustration that people were not letting him move on with his life despite the incident occurring when he was still a teenager, and he had taken full responsibility for it.

“If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17 year old please kiss my whole entire a$$,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

He continued, “Im f**king 33! Im so tired of running wit this narrative… you weird a$$ n***as are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f**k out of each other in front the world.”