Blueface’s Mother Wants Him To Have A Baby With Megan Thee Stallion

Karlissa Saffold says Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is not too good for her son Blueface, and the two of them “need to make a baby.”

While on live to promote her family show, Cixot (toxic), Karlissa was asked by fans whether he and Megan would go together. Megan Thee Stallion has been busy minding her business, working out and linking up with the likes of Beyonce, and keeping out of the spotlight following the Tory Lanez trial.

The rapper also does not appear to know Blueface or his family, but it seems that Karlissa believes that a woman of Megan’s caliber is not too good for Blueface, who is most known for the drama between his two baby mothers- Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.

“Megan and Blue need to make a baby,” she read a fan comment. “Yes, I don’t know why y’all was trying to act like she too good for my son. The b**ch just got shot in the foot now come on. Stop f**king play with me now, my son ain’t bout to shoot her in no foot. He might shoot her in the ass but he ain’t gonna shoot her in the foot,” she added.

“Don’t try to play my baby like Megan too good for my son,” she said. “No offense my son been to jail, you know it’s a serious situation but y’all trying to make it seem like my son ain’t good enough for Megan, do you see me?”

When other fans dismissed Karlissa, saying that she wanted to be with her son, she replied, “I would marry Dre (her other son) before I marry Blueface.”

Her daughter Kali is also heard in the background calling for them to take away Karlissa’s phone because of her comments about marrying her son.

In the meantime, it seems that the last thing Blueface needs right now is more women on his plate, especially since he can barely handle the two he currently has. The rapper is still at odds with his newest baby mom, Chrisean Rock, whom he blasted last week for failing to get surgery for their newborn Chrisean Jr., who was born with a massive hernia in his testicle.