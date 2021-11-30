Bob Marley Biopic Set To Chronicle The Making Of “Exodus” Classic Album

Bob Marley’s biopic will focus on the creation of his iconic Exodus album in the 1970s.

The film’s director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is still riding the wave of success of his latest movie, King Richard, opened up a bit about what direction the film would be taking. From the looks of it, the biopic will focus on Marley’s life after the 1976 assassination attempt at his 56 Hope Road base in St Andrew. After that shooting, Bob Marley flew to London to get away from the politics, and there he also created one of his critically acclaimed albums Exodus.

That shooting occurred on December 3, 1976, and the bullets grazed Marley’s chest, and his arm was hit. His wife Rita and manager Don Taylor were also injured in the attack. Seven heavily armed men carried out the assignation attempt.

The making of the album will also feature in the movie. Exodus was the iconic reggae star’s ninth studio album and was first released in June 1977 through Island Records. According to Green, that period of Marley’s life would be the perfect window to look into the legend’s life. He added that he felt this way because it was “in a period where the artist is forced to reflect upon his roots and the international reach of his love message to humanity.”

The album spawned many hits that became globally recognized, such as “Natural Mystic,” “Jamming,” “Waiting in Vain,” “Turn Your Lights Down Low,” “Three Little Birds,” and “One Love/People Get Ready.”

It’s no wonder that the album was chosen as a focal point, considering how much success it enjoyed after it was released and long after as well. According to Time magazine, in 1999, it was named the best album of the 20th century. The track “One Love” was named by BBC as the Song of the Millennium.

Green will not be working alone and has enlisted some top-quality help from the likes of Zach Baylin, who is helping with the script. Baylin also worked on King Richard. Ziggy Marley remains committed to the project and has taken on producing duties, and he’s also keeping a watchful eye over the project to ensure that his father’s legacy is well represented.

No lead has been chosen yet, and Green said they are still very much open until they find the right fit. One of Bob Marley’s sons, Ky-Mani Marley, put his hand up for the role recently. There’s also been some speculation that his grandson Skip might be ideal for the part.

According to Green, it’s open season right now, and anything is possible.

“We don’t have any cast, so yeah, absolutely,” Green told Collider. “I’m open to finding, discovering someone completely brand new, could be a family member. I’m open to anything at this point. The best actor for the role.”

The Marley name continues to be a strong brand that his children are dedicated to protecting and honoring. One of their latest successes has come from the Get Up Stand Up: The Bob Marley Musical, launched last month at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End.

Some fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about his life through an exhibition called The Bob Marley One Love Experience next year at London’s Saatchi Gallery for a limited time.

His life continues to inspire people around the world. A recent study by Money estimated that his earnings would be about US$1,667,878 in 2021-22 on some popular platforms, namely Youtube, Instagram, and Spotify if he were still alive today.