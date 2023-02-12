Body found in car trunk in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Detectives from the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston on Saturday, February 11.

The deceased is of dark complexion, slim build, about 178 centimetres (five feet 10 inches) tall, and sports a neatly groomed dreadlock hairstyle.

The body was clad in a grey hooded sweater with ‘Baltimore Ravens’ written on the front, along with white jeans and a black Nike sneakers.

Reports are that about 11:30 pm, a police team on patrol was alerted to a Toyota Probox motorcar.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen inside the trunk of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds.

The scene was processed, and the body was removed to the morgue.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the police in their investigation, is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, the police 119 emergency number, or Crime Stop at 311.

NewsAmericasNow.com