Body of female found in Norwood, St James Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Body of female found in Norwood, St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop Jamaica
Breaking News

Loop Lens: JMMB hosts Elevate 5.0 mixer with Paul Brunson

Crystal Palace frustrate Newcastle in 0-0 draw

Body of female found in Norwood, St James

WATCH: Dancehall artiste Jahshii wows Rebel Salute crowd

West Ham beat Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard

Global tourism centre and CAF to strengthen ties

Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in EPL

Cops chase gunman on bike: firearm ammunition seized

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss

Saturday Jan 21

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found with a wound to the head in the parish Friday morning.

The body of the female was discovered by passers-by in a section of Norwood, St James.

She was clad in blue pants and a multi-coloured blouse.

See also

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: JMMB hosts Elevate 5.0 mixer with Paul Brunson

Sport

Crystal Palace frustrate Newcastle in 0-0 draw

Jamaica News

Body of female found in Norwood, St James

NewsAmericasNow.com