Boosie Badazz Offered Tory Lanez Unsolicited Legal Advice On Megan Thee Stallion Case

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Boosie Badazz Offered Tory Lanez Unsolicited Legal Advice On Megan Thee Stallion Case
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Boosie Badazz seems to be giving legal advice to Tory Lanez on what he should and shouldn’t do in the ongoing criminal trial for the shooting of Megan