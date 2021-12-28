Boosie Badazz Saddened By Death Of His Grandparents Over The Holidays

Its been an extremely challenging year for Boosie Badazz, which has been underpinned by some tough losses in his family. Just as 2021 looks to close off, it seems he is once again in mourning, this time because of the passing of his grandfather.

He made the announcement last Sunday, December 26, via social media platforms, Instagram and Twitter. Boosie lost his grandmother just a few weeks ago.

He tweeted, “JUST LOST MY GRANDPA. LOVE U OG WITH ALL MY HEART?? GRANNY N GRANDPA N 2 MONTHS #f$cktheworld.”

He also shared a picture of his grandfather on Instagram and shared his heartfelt feelings about the loss.

“TIP GRANDPA IM GO MISS U N-GGA FRFR I KNOW U COULDNT LIVE WITHOUT GRANNY. NOW YALL TOGETHER #91years #reatsteppa LOST BOTH MY GRAND PARENTS N 2MONTHS. TELL MY DADDY I LOVE EM N ILL SEE HIM WHEN I GET THERE??”

It seems he was very close to both grandparents as he shared similar statements earlier this year when his grandmother died.

Boosie posted on Facebook, “I JUST LOST MY GRANDMAIM GO MISS U SO MUCH IM HURT BRA REAL TALK.” He shared that post alongside photos of him hugging and kissing his grandmother.

Boosie Badazz fans expressed their condolences at this most recent passing.

This fan said, “Sending love and prayers… it’s truly a blessing to be raised with your grandparents,” while this one added, “May they dance in paradise together again! Prayers for strength and comfort to you and your family!!” and this one also said, “Damn brudda. Hold ya head. Glad u went seen him dog.”

Later that same day, Boosie said that he was planning to spend $200,000 to treat himself as he battles to cope with the losses. In that video post, he said, “I got everybody stuff for Christmas, I’m finna treat myself. Do something to make me f*cking try to feel good, spend money. See if I could run through 200 in a day. F&ck. Life.”

Our condolences go out to him at this difficult time.