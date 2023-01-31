BOSL Congratulates Taste The Bay Promotion Grand Prize Winners – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Abiola Augustin and Andrea Etienne were the two lucky winners of the Bank of Saint Lucia’s Taste the Bay Promotion, in collaboration with Bay Gardens Resorts.

To be eligible to win, customers and the general public simply used their BOSL VISA Credit Cards throughout at any of the participating Bay Gardens Taste the Bay Food Festival dine-in partner restaurants in the month of November or in the Scan to Win Promotion at the festival’s finale on November 27, 2022.

The two winners were honoured at the prize giving ceremony on Wednesday 18th January, 2023 at the BOSL Financial Centre on Bridge Street

According to, Tarbula Aimable-Amedee – Manager, Card Services, “the month of January is arguably one of the most challenging times of the year and the BOSL team is extra pleased to be able to give back to its valued cardholders especially when they need it the most. Bank of Saint Lucia is all about creating moments for our customers – everyday people, everyday moments.”

BOSL customer and grand prize winner, Ms. Abiola Augustin remarked “I used my BOSL Visa Credit Card at one of the dine around partners in November and to my surprise, I received a call from the Bank telling me that I won the promotion which was going on at the time. This was actually the first time I ever won anything, so you could imagine how excited and blessed I felt!”

Bank of Saint Lucia continues to encourage customers to make use of convenience banking options such as debit and credit cards, ATMs and online and mobile banking.

These services are available to ensure that customers’ daily transactions are made simpler, safer and easier. The Bank is committed to finding more ways to reward its valued customers for entrusting BOSL with their day to day financial affairs.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

