Bounty Killer Barber Says Business Booming Since Haircut

Bounty Killer might be getting a lot of free haircuts from his barber going forward.

The dancehall legend recently decided to update his look by cutting his hair for the first time since 1996. The man behind the cut, Kirk ‘English’ Williams, is still feeling honored that he was chosen for such an auspicious occasion. Bounty Killer recently spoke with the STAR and expressed just how much the moment impacted him and also helped his popularity to soar. Williams helped Bounty to ditch his trademark cornrows and go for a medium cut, slightly faded hairstyle.

Williams also said it was a joy because he already had great respect for The Warlord. He added that he accepted with pride when one of his clients told him that the “Poor People Fed Up” deejay wanted him to give him a haircut.

Bounty Killer added that it was a big moment for him, but because he was a seasoned professional, he was confident enough to do his job without too much nervousness. Williams also said he did not have a problem making a house call for the cut even though his shop is in the Corporate area. He went on to explain the choice of haircut.

“Di general seh him don’t want it low, so mi decide to give him a little low fade, sponge the top and sharpen up the edges,” he said.

Bounty Killer

The feeling is still surreal, and Williams said he finally feels like his hard work has paid off. He shared that he did not really have much tertiary education and so he decided to learn a skill to make a career, and so this haircut validated his decision.

Though he did admit that barbering was in his family’s blood as he revealed that it started with his grandmother and then her son and some of his other uncles and cousins before he decided to pick up the clippers.

Bounty also thanked him on Instagram, which of course, has made his popularity soar. Kirk Williams said his Instagram blew up after Bounty Killer shared a photo and tagged him in it.

“A get more than 200 new followers,” he said. “Mi see some overseas barber who trim man like Leon Bailey and Sterling a look pon the work. I told di general that I was the one who supposed to pay him to do the job.”

Bounty Killer said he had not been in a barber chair since 1998 and had not cut his hair since 1996. The dancehall legend has always been rocking cornrows over the years.