Bounty Killer Says Blind Artist Nigy Boy Has ‘Deepest Vision’ For Dancehall

Dancehall legend Bounty Killer is praising newcomer Nigy Boy for his hit song “Continent,” which was released on the Dutty Money Riddim.

The song was released this week and has gone viral immediately, not only for the catchy lyrics and flow but also as many released that the artiste is also blind but super talented. The song is currently the No. 1 song in Jamaica on YouTube, Spotify, and other charts and is now the No. 2 song on the Reggae iTunes Chart, second to Bob Marley’s long-running single “Three Little Birds.”

Dutty Money Riddim is a reprised version of Dancehall super producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston’s Go Go Riddim, released in the middle 2000s. It is now regarded as one of the biggest dancehall riddims.

While many are clamoring and self-proclaiming the title of best track on the riddim, it’s clear by fans’ choice that Nigy Boy has taken the title as he lyrically chops the riddim and keeps on the riddim while incorporating a mix of deejaying and melodic singing on the track.

Among those who praised his talent was Bounty Killer, who advocates for simple lyrics in music.

“All those graphic gothic songs of vulgarity none made it among those great timeless classics straight to the top the blind man has the deepest vision,” Bounty said.

Bounty Killer IG

He also complimented Rvssian for being able to find talented artists to put on the riddim. “Mi and Russian nuh friend but awesome job highlighting one of the hidden gem,” he added.

Nigy Boy also responded with a salute to the dancehall legend and music emojis.

Bounty Killer is one of the most legendary names in dancehall’s history with a career spanning over three decades after gaining Stardom in the early 90s. The Seaview Gardens native is also behind some of the biggest careers in dancehall including Vybz Kartel, Mavado, and Busy Signal.