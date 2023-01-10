Boy, 13, stabbed in eye trying to defend mother

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 13-year-old boy is expected to be recovering from surgery after he was stabbed in his eye while trying to defend his mother during an argument in San Juan on Sunday morning.

Police said the boy’s mother was at their Mission Road, San Juan, home at around 9.55 am when she got into an argument with a man she knows.

During the argument the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab her.

The boy intervened and was stabbed in his left eye as the man ran away.

Neighbours heard the commition and called the police.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol visited the scene and took the boy to the hospital where he received emergency treatment to try and save his eye.

The boy remained warded at the hospital up to Monday afternoon.

Police from the San Juan CID are continuing enquiries.

