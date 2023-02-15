British High Commission Commonwealth Day Pan Playoff competition open to secondary school students in Antigua and Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

The British High Commission St John’s announces the launch of its Commonwealth Day Pan Playoff competition, opened to all secondary school students within Antigua and Barbuda.

Groups comprising of five (5) to ten 10 students are asked to submit a four (4) to five (5) minute video recording of an original arrangement using the Commonwealth Anthem as their motif and the pan as their lead instrument. Video submissions must also include an explanation of how their chosen arrangement aligns with the core values and principles outlined within the Commonwealth Charter.

The top three groups will be recognised on Commonwealth Day 13 March 2023, during a ceremony at Government House and a donation of equipment made to their school, through the British High Commission St John’s.

Entries will be judged based on arrangement, relevance to the Commonwealth Charter, the inclusion of the Commonwealth Anthem and general performance. A detailed breakdown will be posted on the Commissioner’s Facebook page and will be circulated to the nation’s secondary schools.

In this competition, which is supported by the Royal Commonwealth Society of Antigua and Barbuda and the Ministry of Education, Creative Industries and Sports, students must be enrolled in a secondary institution and more than one group can enter per school.

No student will be allowed to play within multiple groups unless they are playing an accompanying instrument (drums, guitar, piano, etc.)

Entries should be submitted to [email protected] along with the names of group members, the instrument each member played and their school of origin by 7 March 2023.

All entries will be posted on the Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda Facebook page. The entry with the most reactions by 12am Thursday 9 March 2023 will automatically advance to the final round of judging.

The Antigua and Barbuda National Youth Choir outperformed choirs in 51 other Commonwealth nations to emerge winners of The Commonwealth Community Choir Competition in 2016.

As the winner, the National Youth Choir was invited to travel to London (with all travel costs fully-funded) in Spring 2018 to perform the winning music.

In the context of music, a motif is simply a short musical idea, longer than a single note but shorter than an entire section. Although they can vary in length, motifs need to be long enough in order to be recognizable and to carry some kind of significance or thematic value.

