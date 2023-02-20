Bunty Singh crowned Chutney King 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Bunty Singh performing in Berbice

Three times Chutney King, Bunty Singh on Sunday evening copped his 4th title when he outshone his competitors at the 2023 competition which was held in Berbice.

Sonia Singh

The singer won the competition in 2017 and 2018 but in 2019, he placed second and in 2020 he reclaimed the title.

Roger Hinds

Singh however, performed before a massive crown which saw 12 other singers taking to the stage at the Classic Hotel Parking Lot, Skeldon.

Haresh Singh

Coming in second was Sonia Singh followed by Roger Hinds in the third shot and Haresh Singh who is no stranger to the competition in fourth position.

NewsAmericasNow.com