Bus terminal businesses suffer due to industrial action Loop Barbados

Vendors stationed at the Granville Williams Bus Terminal in The City were given a huge blow on Monday, January 23, when Transport Board workers decided to take industrial action and stop work.

Speaking to Loop News, Vendor Margot Chase, who explained that the majority of her sales are from school children, reflected on what transpired during the day.

“I got here about 5:30 am and then I went back home when I heard about the strike. Because a lot of school children does come here, that does really bring in the sales.”

“But I decided to come back [in the afternoon], because today is mostly sales day, [meaning] salesmen come on Mondays, so I didn’t want to miss them. That is why I come back,” she further explained.

Chase who has been a vendor in the bus terminal for over 20 years said that this was the slowest Monday she had in a while.

“You getting little sales in between but it slow. I just here waiting for another salesman to come and then I gone!” she proclaimed.

One vendor receives assistance with closing her shop

One Dr Donuts employee who admitted that most of their sales are from school students too, described the day as “dead”.

“Today was a dead day because we normally have school children coming out and buying donuts in the evening but it was very, very, very slow.”

“Normally I would be getting ready to pack up and head on home because the donuts usually sell out very quickly. Sometimes we even have to call the baker and ask for more but none of that happened today,” she disclosed.

She also disclosed that due to the slow turnout, the donuts which were intended to be sold during the morning period were still left on the shelves.

“The school children didn’t come through this evening and they didn’t come through this morning.”

Dr Donuts

