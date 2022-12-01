Caleb Gardiner takes Oath of Office as Newest ABLP Senator

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCE: STATE MEDIA

Caleb Gardiner has received his instrument of appointment as the country’s newest senator.

The 23 year old took the oath of office at Government House this morning, ahead of taking the oath of allegiance at the next sitting of Parliament’s Upper House within days.

He is the newest Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party senator, replacing Senator Eustace ‘Teco’ Lake, who is retiring.

Gardiner is now the youngest lawmaker across both houses in the country’s bicameral legislature.

Senator Shenella Govia is the youngest person to have ever been appointed senator so far; she was 22 years old at the time she took the oath of office.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has indicated the latest appointment is a further manifestation of his administration’s commitment to empowering young people.

