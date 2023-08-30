CALL FOR AGRO-PROCESSORS INTERESTED IN RECEIVING SUPPORT UNDER THE FOOD SECURITY ENHANCEMENT PROJECT

ST. GEORGE’S GRENADA – The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, through its Food Security Initiative, is endeavouring to assist ten (10) medium to large agro-processors by upgrading their facilities.

This upgrade is aimed at reducing the wastage of seasonal foods, increasing the shelf life of processed agricultural goods and consequently increasing their earning capacity.

The Ministry also aims to assist twenty-five (25) small agro-processors, to improve their production capacity through training,

Training will also be extended to all agro-processors who indicate their interest.

An agro processor is identified as someone who uses at least 60% of locally grown agricultural produce to make their products.

Interested persons are advised to contact the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives by telephone 440-2708 or email [email protected], or submit their interest by completing this short survey.