Camana Bay buildings honoured with International Property Awards Loop Cayman Islands

Camana Bay’s two newest developments, Kapok and 60 Nexus Way, have the distinction of being honoured with multiple International Property Awards at a glittering ceremony at the Savoy Hotel in London on 2 February 2023.

The International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry and is a world-renowned mark of excellence. They were judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Dart received the following awards:

60 Nexus Way: Grand Cayman’s first 10-storey commercial building

Best Office Development, The AmericasBest Office Development, Cayman Islands: 5-Star Award

60 Nexus Way, mixing urban and tropical design features with modern infrastructure

Kapok: Camana Bay’s sustainable rental community

Architecture Multiple Residence, Cayman IslandsLandscape Architecture, Cayman Islands

Kapok, which features 89 for-lease apartments and ground-floor Class-A retail space, welcomed its first residents in early 2023

On hand to receive the awards were Dart’s Senior Vice President Development Planning, Robert Weekley, and Vice President Business Development and Leasing, Kristy Rivers.

“We’re delighted to have won these awards. This goes to show what happens when clear planning is twinned with the creativity of designers to create modern spaces that are not only welcoming aesthetically but also have sustainability as a critical part of the design,” said Weekley.

Kapok, Camana Bay’s most recent residential development, welcomed its first residents in February 2023. With sustainability at its core, Kapok is the first development locally to be built to Fitwel(C) certification, a green building rating system that prioritises occupant health and wellness.

The Town Centre’s latest commercial building, 60 Nexus Way, integrates high-performance design with sustainable building practices in a modern Caribbean structure. Designed in collaboration between LakeFlato, leaders in sustainable architecture, and the design team at Dart, the building mixes urban and tropical design features with modern infrastructure. Set to be officially opened in the first quarter of 2023, 60 Nexus Way features over 200,000 square feet of office and street-level retail space.

“These prestigious honours combined with the successful lease up of both buildings prior to completion, solidifies Camana Bay as the premier location of choice for both commercial and residential clients. These buildings manifest our commitment to create exceptional opportunities, places and experiences that enrich lives now and for future generations,” said Rivers.

Dart Senior Vice President of Design and Construction, Gary Gibbs, noted the accomplishment of having the buildings come on stream at a high standard against the backdrop of recent global market conditions.

“The delivery of these projects through the COVID-19 lockdown period and amid post-pandemic supply chain challenges was a huge effort and our team innovated to ensure that both projects were delivered on budget. It was a tremendously successful team collaboration,” he said.

Opened in 2007, Camana Bay is a master-planned development with close to 900,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, as well as modern-luxury apartments. It is a lively town centre enlivened by cultural experiences, world-class shopping and more than a dozen restaurants, bars, caf?s and speciality eateries. As Dart’s landmark development, its efficient and modern features reflect Dart’s commitment to planned, sustainable development in the Cayman Islands.

