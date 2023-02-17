Canada announces multi-million-dollar humanitarian support to Haiti, regional security

Black Immigrant Daily News

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $10 million dollar support to the International Office on Migration (OIM) to strengthen the protection and resilience of Haitian women and children, along the Dominican Republic border and in migrants’ place of origin.

Addressing CARICOM Heads of Government as a special guest at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference on 16 February, in The Bahamas, the Canadian Prime Minister said his country plans to invest an additional 12.3 million in humanitarian assistance.Highlighting the lead role CARICOM should play, he said:

“CARICOM must be an integral leader on this crisis, including through convening political dialogues and helping rally partners, around the globe, to provide much-needed assistance for Haiti.”

In this regard, Prime Minister Trudeau said Canada recognises the establishment of the High Transitional Council as a positive step towards political stability, and it is one that must be broadened.

Concerning regional security, the Canadian Prime Minister announced that his country will provide $1.8 million to “target illicit drug trafficking and strengthen border and maritime security in the Caribbean.”

He noted that criminal elements are becoming “more sophisticated” and therefore, “more support is needed.”

Ending on a positive note he said, “Together we can build a safer, better future, for the people of our countries and around the world.”

NewsAmericasNow.com