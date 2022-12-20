Canada imposes sanctions on 2 Haitian former ministers, toll hits 13 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Canada will impose sanctions against another two of Hait’s elite under the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations in response to significant acts of corruption that are fueling the crisis in the country.

The sanctions impose a trading ban on them, which will freeze any assets they may have in Canada.

This time, Canada is listing former ministers Berto Dorc? and Liszt Quitel as individuals who have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Haiti and engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti. The Global Affairs Canada press release indicated, “Canada has reason to believe that these individuals are using their status as prominent members of the economic elite in Haiti to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption.”

These two take the total number of Haitians listed under the Regulations under the Special Economic Measures Act – Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations to 13, since November 3, 2022.

The first two Haitian officials entered into force under the regulations in November, on November 3, 2022. They were:

Youri LatortueJoseph Lambert

On November 17, 2022, six Haitian officials were added:

Rony C?lestinHerv? FourcandGary BodeauMichel Joseph MartellyLaurent Salvador LamotheJean-Henry Ceant

While on December 2, 2022, three officials were entered:

Gilbert BigioReynold DeebSherif Abdallah

In addition, to be banned from entering Canada, that is, being inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, according to Canada’s government, in a press release, the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations prohibit persons in Canada and Canadians outside Canada from engaging in any activity related to any property of listed persons or providing financial or related services to them.

These measures prohibit persons in Canada and Canadians outside Canada from engaging in any activity related to any property of these listed persons or providing financial or related services to them.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the new sanctions are being imposed against Haitian armed gangs and the persons who support them in response to ongoing grave breaches of international peace and security. These gangs and their supporters terrorize vulnerable populations in Haiti, and have precipitated a humanitarian crisis in the country that includes the resurgence of cholera. They are committing unspeakable violence against affected populations, including widespread sexual violence, and impeding the delivery of critical services. The sanctions that Canada is imposing are intended to stop the flow of illicit funds and weapons to weaken and disable criminal gangs.

NewsAmericasNow.com