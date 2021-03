Canada Life Reinsurance has entered into a long-term longevity reinsurance agreement with Athora Netherlands covering €4.7 billion of in-force liabilities and 104,500 in-payment and deferred policies.

Priceless Planet Coalition global pledge is to plant 100 million trees in five years CaribPR Wire, Thurs. March 18th, 2021 – Scotiabank joins Mastercard on the expansion of the Priceless Planet Coalition to generate climate change awareness and impact across four Caribbean countries: Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas and the Dominican […]