Capleton Announces First Album In Over A Decade

Veteran reggae artist Capleton says a new album is in the works, and he has already recorded several of the tracks for the project, which will be his first since I-Ternal Fire in 2010.

In a video shared on his Instagram account after his Rebel Salute performance, the “Who Dem” artist shared that he’s currently working on a new studio album. “I’m working on it currently…[I] have so much tracks and more time we always like give the album a name and follow a particular track on the album but it’s in the making…we know say it long overdue,” the artist said.

Capleton began recording reggae music in 1991, and he is one of a few artists who are still active in the business after four decades of music releases and performances. The artist’s latest albums stemming from 2019 included several joint albums with the likes of Anthony B and Beenie Man on ‘Reggae Jamdown’ and Dub Fi Dub featuring himself, Junior Demus, and Ninjaman.

The artist has also been featured on several DJ Khaled albums, and he says there are more collaborations coming this year, including new songs with Beres Hammond, Sizzla, Bounty Killer, Morgan Heritage, Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid and a series of younger artists who have approached him, the artist said.

Meanwhile, the artist who was previously signed to the American label Def Jam, the artist gave a

“Just know what you want and just be yourself and don’t let anybody convert you and change you. Even if you ah cross over musically you nuh haffi have to cross over physically,” the artist said.

There are reports that Def Jam is on a mission to scout Jamaican artists. Jamaica’s rich cultural capital continued to serve as an inspiration to the American hip-hop scene and attracted the likes of DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Offset, and many others who show appreciation for the culture.

The Rastafarian artist shared that even though his Def Jam era turned out not to be a good fit for his Rastafarian personality and lifestyle, he was still grateful for the opportunity and exposure.

Capelton, also known as King Shango and The Fireman, declined to give a date for the release of the album, so fans will just have to continue to follow the artist and wait.

The album will be Capleton’s first project since his 2010 album, I-Ternal Fire, which received critical acclaim. That project was predominantly produced by Trevor Sinclair and saw Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor producing the single “Same Old Story” and Bobby Dixon producing “Global War.”