Cardi B Calls Out Woman Sharing Photoshop Pics With Offset Allegedly Cheating

Cardi B and Offset have not had a perfect relationship, but the two appear to be in a good place after filing for divorce in 2020. In recent times, Cardi and Offset have started to give off Couple’s Goals vibes.

However, the peace in the rapper’s relationship was threatened on Monday (January 3) after a woman shared what appeared to be a flirtatious photo of Offset with his tongue out while he hugged her from behind.

The woman on Facebook Icon Nick posted the caption “Before I take it down…lemme just say EW!” along with the photo. Offset cannot be mistaken in the photo, even though the image is black and white.

Some commenters were quick to question the authenticity of the photo calling it photoshopped, while others took jabs at Cardi B as they said, “what a way to spend that $2 milli check- ole girl so worried about the Queen this will go over her head.”

Others also spoke about Offset cheating in the past.

“I honestly feel really bad for Cardi. Imagine your man cheating on you 12 times a year & you have to act like everything’s alright for the kids,” one person said.

Cardi B was, however, quick to clear away the haters as she shared the original video of her and Offset, a four-second gif in full color of her and Offset stretching their tongues out while he is grabbing one of her boobs from behind.

Offset, Cardi B, Kulture

“Nice try,” Cardi says along with the tongue emoji.

Meanwhile, many were quick to call out the photoshopped poster for attacking Cardi B’s relationship, and some even said that the post was made from “a Barbzpage,” a supporter of Nicki Minaj who does not get along with Cardi B.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, got married in 2017 in a secret ceremony. While things have appeared good for the most part, they have had their ups and downs, including allegations of cheating by Offset.

In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, and in her petition for dissolution of marriage, she said that Offset had cheated on her during the entire course of their marriage.

In September 2020, before filing for divorce, Cardi had spoken about the drama in her relationship, including the fact that many rumors were being spread that was untrue.

“There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken,” she told ET. She has, however, not shied away from speaking about the rapper’s cheating in the past.

In 2018, she had confirmed that Offset had cheated on her with another woman, and there was a sex tape of the entire thing. Despite that, Cardi had said that she and Offset have a lot of love, so she has agreed to work on her relationship.

“There’s also a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.” Said before adding, “everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”