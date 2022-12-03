Cardi B Flaunts Curves, Brought Out GloRilla At Miami Art Basel Show

Cardi B rocked the stage on Friday night at an event for Chase Sapphire last night in Miami, and the artist is ensuring that no one can play on her name.

On Saturday, Cardi B clapped back at a hater on Twitter who referred to her Art Basel performance as a “backyard” gig. The rapper chided the poster as she shared her invoice for the performance.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes, think about that when you type about this Grammy winner,” the artist replied.

The original tweet read, “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard.” The invoice by WP Touring Inc. showed that the artist was to be paid 1,000,000 for the event held from November 23- December 3.

In the meantime, many fans seemed to enjoy Cardi’s set which included her inviting newbie GloRilla to the stage. The hip-hop artist showed off her body in a skin-tight nude and gold bodysuit that accentuated every inch of her and left nothing to the imagination.

The two artists performed GloRilla’s track “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. GloRilla was a little more dressed down than Cardi B with a blue long wig and a silver bodysuit.

Cardi B surprised fans by kicking things off telling fans, “I think my cousin is here” before GloRilla ran out on stage. Cardi B also shared that she loved GloRilla as she hugged the Memphis native.

Last month, GloRilla performed at the American Music Awards for the first time and she also brought Cardi B out as a surprise guest where they performed their track together.

On Saturday, GloRilla complimented Cardi’s performance.

“Cardi B performance & stage presence is Top Tier AF,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, Cardi B and Offset were also spotted the night before out in Miami, where she supported her husband Offset at an early-morning performance at E11EVEN club in Miami.

The Migos rapper paid special homage to his cousin Takeoff, who was killed last month. This was his first performance since Takeoff’s death.