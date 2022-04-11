Cardi B Praised By Fan For Her New York Drill Flow Ahead Of 2nd Album

Cardi B might be off of Twitter, but the rapper has been trending over the weekend after a snippet from her recent music video shoot in New York for Kay Flock’s “Shake It” song was released.

Fans have been sharing their excitement that the ‘old’ Bardi is back as she heads back to her Drill music. The rapper has a new song coming up called “Shake It,” featuring Dougie B & Bory 300.

Snippets have been shared online as the Bronx rapper is seen spitting hard lyrics similar to when she first entered the music scene.

“Shout out to the motherfuckin’ Bronx,” Cardi says in a video. “Y’all be playing with the Bronx but let me tell you something: these Bronx niggas right now got all the views beating all y’all niggas on YouTube deadass.”

Cardi B is seen surrounded by Bronx locals around her while she is decked out in a red wig which appears to have a bandana flag many say is the known flag associated with a local gang.

“Shake It” is set for release on April 15th, and fans are excited about new music from the rapper whose last drop was “UP” a year ago. The song is also very different from her recent mainstream hit, as many noted that it sounds more like the “Old Cardi B”.

“I just know this Cardi B verse gonna go crazy,” one person tweeted. “Cardi coming to show the girls how to REALLY do drill. SHAKE IT 4/15,” one of her fans tweeted.

“Not gonna cap, Cardi B bout to drop some heat,” another said while one captioned a video of the rapper, “Cardi B is unbelievable what a star.”

Others shared that they liked the rapper’s Drill sound.

“This is like the original cardi lol if you actually listened to her older music,” one fan said while another added, “Cardi B on drill is a match made in heaven, I’ve heard 6 seconds and I at least want 3 songs from her doing drill.”

In the meantime, Cardi B has been on a social media hiatus over the last week after deleting her Tw account after fans bashed her for not letting them know she was not attending the Grammys.

Cardi B is currently working on her sophomore album.