Cardi B Went Off On Offset On Live Amid Rumors He’s Dating London Perry

Cardi B says she is at her wits end with her husband Offset, who she criticized on Instagram Live on Friday, a day after rumors began to spread that the former Migos rapper was seeing an Instagram model.

The mother of two broke down and cried as she called out Offset for doing her “dirty” for years and kicking her while she was down. Cardi B announced last week that she has been single for “for a minute” amid speculations that she and Set have broken up again.

“You will talk to a n**ga, and a more will play in your face over and over again until we’re like, watch what I’m about to do and it’s so f**king sad. Yo, this n***a likes to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he likes to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” the Bronx rapper said.

Offset and Cardi B / @iamcardib

It seems that something happened on Thursday, with Cardi B saying that Offset knew she was at home and chilling. She blasted Offset for being selfish and not caring for her feelings.

“I really been sparing you. You been f**king feeling yourself you f**king b**cha** n***a and your b**ch a$$ album and you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I muthaf***ing helped your a$$, not even f***ing thank you that I got and it’s so crazy that I got to go the internet because when I tell you something you don’t take sh*t seriously and I’m so tired of it,” Cardi said.

In a since deleted tweet, Cardi B wrote, “[Offset] you a b**ch a** nikka and trust me imma f***in take it there.”

She added in another tweet which was later deleted, “muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi B said last week that she and Offset have been separated. The two married in 2017 and share a daughter, Kulture, and a son, Wave. There appeared to be no indication of marital problems between them until last week when the “Wap” rapper said they were not together and she was trying to focus on her career.

Earlier this week, Offset was spotted with model London Perry as they arrived at Kanye West’s listening party in Miami. Offset has not denied being with the model, but Perry said she never met or spoke to Offset. Photos of them talking and walking through the crowd at the event were later shared online.

Offset has not responded to his estranged wife’s rant on social media.