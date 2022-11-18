Caribbean Born Entrepreneur Lands In The Quarter Finals Of The 2022 FabOver40 Competition

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 18, 2022: Caribbean immigrant entrepreneur and Florida resident, Felicia J. Persaud, is now a quarter finalist in the 2022 FabOver40 competition.

The Guyana-born founder of ICN, which owns the brands, CaribPR Wire, News Americas, Hard Beat Communications and Invest Caribbean, is now in the run for the semi-finals of the contest which focuses on women over 40.

Voting for the semi-final round begins on Nov. 21st at 10 AM PST and the semi-finalists will be announced on Dec. 1st.

Vote to keep Felicia in the contest now at https://votefab40.com/2022/felicia-persaud and make her this year’s winner.

The top competitors from each Quarter-finals group will be divided into Semi-finals groups. Votes will be reset, and public voting will determine the top Semifinalist from each group who will then advance to the Finals. Finals begin December 9th and end December 15th. Votes will be reset, and public voting will determine which Finalist will be the winner of the 2022 Fab Over 40 Competition and the “Grand Prize Winner” on December 15, 2022.

Persaud says she is incredibly grateful for all those who have voted for her this far and look forward to their support now, which is critical to helping her stay in and win the contest for all of the Caribbean and Guyana.

Asked how she stays FabOver40, Persaud said she “works out, eats clean and is on a path of mindfulness and positivity. Her advice to her younger self? “Focus more on loving you and less on looking for love in all the wrong places.”

The winner of this year’s FabOver40 competition will receive a 2-page feature in NewBeauty Magazine, an unforgettable spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona, and $40,000.

Persaud says should she win, she will use some of the winnings to name a scholarship in honor of late friend and colleague, News Americas Now photographer Hayden Roger Celestin, who passed away after a stroke on Dec. 14, 2019.