Caribbean Immigrant Wins Defamation Cases Against Antigua & Barbuda’s PM

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY. Thurs. July 2, 2020: A Caribbean immigrant and board member of Invest Caribbean has won his defamation lawsuit against the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Gaston Browne.

Atlanta-resident Dr. Isaac Newton has the case against Browne over statements made against the international consultant in 2017.

Antigua & Barbuda’s High Court on Tuesday, June 30th, handed down the judgment in favour of Dr Newton.

The case stemmed from comments the prime minister made in a March 20, 2017, press release. Browne is alleged to have questioned Dr Newton’s stewardship as an ambassador under the former United Progressive Party (UPP) administration.

Browne’s critique of Dr. Newton was in response to his critique of comments made by the prime minister in parliament in response to the US State Department’s 2017 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) annual study.

Costs will be determined at a later date.

