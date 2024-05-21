Caribbean Magazine Plus Poetry Contest, 2024

Dr. Amina Blackwood-Meeks

The Caribbean Magazine Plus and Arawak Media is launching its 4th Annual Poetry Contest, 2024.

For the CMP Poetry Contest, 2024 we endeavour to double the amount of participants and finish up strong with another book of poetry. We want more entrants from the Spanish, Dutch and French speaking Caribbean.

The contest will be held over a period of 3 months, from May 10 to August 23, 2024. Poets are invited to submit their entries on Caribbean Magazine Plus at: https://www.caribmagplus.com/poetry-contest-2024/

Contestants will be allowed to submit their poems in any of the four languages, English, Spanish, French or Dutch, however if submitting in a language other than English, the English transcription should be attached on the same script.

This year’s contest evaluator will be academic, poet and author, Dr Amina Blackwood-Meeks.