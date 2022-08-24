Caribbean Nations Again Among Top 10 Beach Destinations For Wealthy Entrepreneurs

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 23, 2022: Caribbean nations have again dominated the Nomad Capitalist, 2022 Nomad Beach Index (NBI), which was just revealed Tuesday. The annual index highlights the world’s top 10 beach destinations for seven-figure wealthy entrepreneurs globally.

The NBI results from aggregating data from over 30 different, unique sources, rank the top beach destinations worldwide on a scale of 10 to 50 using the following factors: Beauty (30 percent), services (20 percent), taxes (20 percent), immigration (20 percent), and safety (10 percent).

Like last year, the Cayman Islands topped the list in 2022. The other Caribbean nations making the Top 10 beach destinations lists are as follows:

In the number two spot is St. Kitts and Nevis, while the number four was The Bahamas and number five was Antigua and Barbuda. Grenada landed in the 6th spot while Dominica was 7th. The Dominican Republic was 9th while Saint Lucia rounded out the top 10.

As a leading offshore consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist assists its clients – many of them celebrities – with attaining second passports and citizenships, moving and building wealth offshore, and legally lowering taxes, among other services. Founded by Andrew Henderson – the original “Nomad Capitalist”- the firm represents more than 150 high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients in any given year, primarily from the United States.