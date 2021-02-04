Next Post

Latin America News - Mexico Fires 8 For Role In Migrant Massacre

Wed Feb 3 , 2021
Mexico’s migration authorities say they have dismissed eight officials over their role in the massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month.

