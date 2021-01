Much like they did for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November, naturalized Caribbean immigrant voters are expected to help sway the Georgia senate runoffs in favor of Democrats.

The first person to have officially died of COVID-19 in Grenada has been identified as 72-year old William John of Birchgrove, St. Andrew. John, a retired worker of the Central Water Commission (CWC) known as the National Water & Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) died Sunday morning at the St. George’s General…