A slew of leading Caribbean celebrities have adopted the new title of “Disaster Fighters” ahead of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which climate scientists forecast will be above normal.

With the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines reiterating that red zone areas of the country impacted by the April 9, 2021 La Soufrière volcano remains off-limits, displaced residents who are leaving shelters are now worried about how they will survive.