Caribbean, Panamanian Roots Rapper Pop Smoke Wins Billboard Awards Posthumously

Sun May 23 , 2021
A Caribbean and Panamanian-roots rapper who died in February 2020 following a home invasion, was last night honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards posthumously.

