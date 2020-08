Three days after being sworn in as President of Guyana after a five month delay, Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday appointed the additional ministers of his government.

A FARA filing at the US Department of Justice shows that even in the waning days of the A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) administration in Guyana, it was using its foreign principal to try to get support from the Congressional Black Caucus, News Americas Now has found.