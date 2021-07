St. Lucia has a new prime minister. Philip J. Pierre was sworn in at around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon by Governor-General Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac, two days after his St Lucia Labour Party won the July 26th election.

Peru’s new President Pedro Castillo, a champion of the rural poor, took the oath of office Wednesday and said he will not live in the government palace in Lima known as the ‘House of Pizarro.’