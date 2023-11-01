Caribbean Owned Hard Beat Communications Honored As Clutch Global And Clutch Champion Winner

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 16, 2023: Hard Beat Communications, the Award Winning, Multicultural Digital Ad & PR Agency, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award and 2023 Clutch Champion winner.

Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

Hard Beat Communications executives say they are honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award as well as a 2023 Fall Clutch Champion winner.

“This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch,” said Hard Beat Communications founder, Felicia J. Persaud. “We’re proud to be recognized for global content, creation and distribution as well as a leader and a champion on a global scale for multicultural digital advertising and PR agency services.”

Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year’s industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs.”

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile HERE

ABOUT HARD BEAT

Hard Beat Communications is an award-winning, Caribbean owned, multicultural, woman owned full-service business solutions agency that offers companies all the tools they need to run and grow their business from one place via packaged offerings or subscriptions. Hard Beat provides our clients with all the marketing tools they need for the 21st century – to grow their bottom line.

ABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.