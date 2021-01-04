Officials in St. Vincent and The Grenadines have been forced to denounce as “fake news,” reports that citizens were advised to evacuate their homes after a volcano, dormant for decades, came back to life and began spewing ash.
Caribbean News - Caribbean American Voters Could Help Sway Georgia Senate Runoffs
Sun Jan 3 , 2021
You May Like
Caribbean Travel – Authorities In This Caribbean Island Say Volcano Evacuation Reports Are Fake
Officials in St. Vincent and The Grenadines have been forced to denounce as “fake news,” reports that citizens were advised to evacuate their homes after a volcano, dormant for decades, came back to life and began spewing ash.
Caribbean News - Caribbean American Voters Could Help Sway Georgia Senate Runoffs
Sun Jan 3 , 2021