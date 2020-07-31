Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 31, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for July 31, 2020:

After bringing heavy rains to some areas in the DR, Hurricane Isaias now has its eyes set Central Bahamas tonight and is forecast to move near or over the Northwest Bahamas on Saturday.

The Coronavirus Free Nations In the Caribbean Currently are: Grenada, Anguilla and Dominica.

The Dominican Republic is now approaching 65,000 confirmed coronavirus cases – the 38th highest globally – as it past a 1,100 deaths this week.

Belize is counting down to its reopening to International Travellers on august 15th. All passengers will be tested and there will be a US$50 health screening fee.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB), Port Zante, and marinas Remain closed to international commercial traffic since the closure of the Federation’s borders on March 25, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global passenger traffic will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says.

Look out for the new AI fever screening equipment in St. Maarten. The St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport has installed the new state-of-the-art equipment for mass screening in the covid-19 era.

Cuba’s iconic Panorama Hotel in Havana and the Holguin Costa Verde Hotel will now be managed by Archipelago International.

