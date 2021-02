The US Is urging All Nationals NOT TO TRAVEL To The Turks & Caicos ISLANDS due to COVID-19; these stars are selling their private Bahamas island and more Caribbean travel news this week in 60 seconds.

Haitian-roots tennis champion Naomi Osaka, beat Serena Williams again in their semi-finals match-up to stamp her place in the finals of the 2021 Australian Open.Now the question is – will she also claim that title as she did the US Open last year.