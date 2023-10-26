Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 3, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Canadian government is again warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime there. Violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, is a problem in large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, the advisory says.

Virgin Atlantic is gearing up to enhance its flight services to Barbados this winter. A milestone will be reached with the introduction of double daily flights from London Heathrow to Barbados. This new schedule, set to commence on January 8, 2024, will bolster connectivity and offer travelers more flexible options.

Space-lovers and fans of history, Antigua and Barbuda has unveiled a new exhibit at the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda, that celebrates the historic visit to space by Antigua and Barbuda’s Keisha Schahaff and Anastasia Mayers on August 10, 2023.

The “Antigua and Barbuda Goes to Space” exhibit, is a collaboration between the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, and the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda. As of November 2, 2023, the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda’s opening hours will be Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. To learn more about the museum of Antigua and Barbuda go to: antiguamuseums.net.

Travelers can now travel from New York (JFK) to St. Kitts (SKB) via JetBlue. The airline completed its inaugural flight on November 2, 2023. The direct, year-round service is now available three times weekly and will offer seamless travel experiences to and from New York to St. Kitts. The service operates on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays providing travelers with greater flexibility.

Now you can fly non-stop from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) on Southwest Airlines. Flights began on October 7 and is scheduled to operate weekly on Saturdays.

Get ready for an early Black Friday deal this week. Guests booking their stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau in The Bahamas can now enjoy a 30% discount on room rates – valid for stays between December 1, 2023, and December 21, 2024. Book from November 24 through November 30 by visiting the Margaritaville Booking Page or calling +1 855-410-2331.