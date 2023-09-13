Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 22, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Police on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, are investigating the death of twenty-nine year old American male resident of Carbon Dale, Illinois. Preliminary reports revealed, that shortly after 10:30 a.m on September 20th while on board a cruise ship, the male passenger was found unresponsive near the pool deck. He was later pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor. Investigations into his death continues.

Canadian authorities are warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Cuba due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel.

Canada is also warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime there.

Sandals Resort will debut its 18th resort and the first ever on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is set to launch in Spring 2024.

Blue Diamond Resorts is now offering complimentary roundtrip airport-to-hotel transfers integrated seamlessly into the reservation process to any of its resorts in the Caribbean for guests. The option is open to those who choose to book directly through the hotel management company’s dedicated brand websites as of September 18th.

Get ready to book a flight to Saint Martin for the third edition of ‘Festival de la Gastronomie of St. Martin.’ The event is set to take place from November 11 to 22, 2023. Find out more at festival-st-martin.org

South West Airlines offers a great THanksgiving Weekend Getaway from Fort Lauderdale To The Dominican Republic.Fly on Nov. 23rd to PuntA Cana and stay at Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana – All Inclusive through Nov. 27th for USD 1,255 per person.

Book here

And Fly American Airlines from Miami to Montego Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 27th and stay at stay at the Riu Palace Tropical Bay – All Inclusive in Negril through Nov.​1st for Less than USD 1,200 per person. Book now

https://youtu.be/leJx_OzZrVg