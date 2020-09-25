Caribbean Travel News Round-Up

admin

Guess which countries got the CDC green light for travel?, Canada issues travel advisory on two Caribbean countries, golfing in the DR; Lenny Kracvitz Bahamas beauty bar and more top stories making Caribbean travel news for Sept. 25, 2020.
FIFA Suspends T&T Football Association

Thu Sep 24 , 2020
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, (TTFA), has been suspended indefinitely by FIFA, after its failure to comply with a request to withdraw a legal case brought against the global football body.

